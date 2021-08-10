M56 was closed due to concerns about the safety of a woman on the bridge.

Concerns about the safety of a lady observed on a bridge forced the closure of the M56 motorway in both directions.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a woman on a bridge on the M56 eastbound near Runcorn at around 12.30 a.m. on Monday, August 9.

Police arrived quickly and spoke with the woman, who was then sent to the hospital.

Both carriageways were halted near Runcorn while police dealt with the incident.

“Both carriageways on M56 are being closed,” North West Motorway Police tweeted shortly before 1 a.m.

This was “due to a police incident,” according to the tweet.

Traffic was backed up, according to live cameras.

North West Motorway Police tweeted at 1.30 a.m. that the closures on the M56 both carriageways have been lifted.

