M56 officers discover a van driver in a dangerous position on the hard shoulder.

A van driver who had camped out for the night on the M56’s hard shoulder received an unwanted call early the next morning.

The truck was discovered on the road early this morning, close to the Chester services station, by North West Motorway Police.

“Can anyone see the problem with where this driver was found snuggled up for the night in his van, fast sleeping, with no lights on?” they asked on social media, alongside a photo of the van.

“This was on the M56, about two miles after passing Chester Services!” said Richard Madeley, who was transported to hospital from the I’m A Celeb camp. I’m confident that the ticket has sufficiently awoken him to continue his voyage.” According to the Highway Code, the motorway hard shoulder should only be utilized in an emergency and should not be used to sleep in a vehicle.

