M53 traffic was halted as police responded to a complaint about a man on a bridge.

Police were summoned to the M53 about concerns for a man on a bridge near Junction 3 and detained a man.

People had been posting on social media about an incident at the bridge, which is near the Arrowe Park and Birkenhead turn-off at Junction 3 of the M53 in Wirral, with reports of traffic on the motorway coming to a halt at around 3.30pm today.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that officers were dispatched to an incident this afternoon that resulted in a man being detained under the Mental Health Act.

“We were alerted just before 3.30pm to reports of a male atop a bridge at junction 3 of the M53,” the spokesperson said.

“Police were called, and the man was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.”

A guy fell from a bridge near Junction 2 on Tuesday afternoon, prompting emergency personnel to hurry to the site. The man was eventually brought to the hospital.

A man died in April after falling from a bridge near Junction 3 during rush hour. The highway was shut down in both directions while emergency crews dealt with the tragedy.

People expressed their alarm about the number of events on bridges along the highway in recent months on social media, as well as their relief that the guy had been rescued.

“Not again,” one person exclaimed, while another added, “Oh no! Isn’t there another one? This is depressing.”

“He’s fine, the cops got him back across safely,” one person stated, while another added, “thank heavens he’s safe!”