Luis Suarez sends a message to Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and admits Fernando Torres.

Jordan Henderson’s progress has been praised by Luis Suarez, who believes his former Liverpool teammate is now a “role model for English football.”

Henderson, who joined the Reds for £20 million from Sunderland in the summer of 2011, recently celebrated a decade at the club.

Suarez had been with the Reds for around six months at the time, having joined from Ajax on the last day of the winter transfer window.

But, after struggling to make an impression on Merseyside at first, the 31-year-old has gone on to disprove his critics.

Henderson has subsequently gone on to skipper his Reds to Champions League and Premier League triumph after winning the League Cup early in his career.

The England international and Suarez will face off at Anfield on Wednesday, and the Uruguayan has spoken about how Henderson developed his confidence at the club.

He told UEFA.com, “I think he’s a player who’s progressed a lot.” “When he joined Liverpool, he had the reputation of being a high-priced player.

“He was a young Englishman from Sunderland,” says the narrator. This may have put some strain on him at first, but as his trust in the team rose, so did his confidence in himself.

“He learned a lot from Gerrard and other senior players like Carragher.” He absorbed what I had to say.” Before continuing on his former teammate, Suarez said, “I think he has evolved a lot as a captain.”

“With his attitude and ability to play better football, he has contributed to the club’s growth throughout his career.”

“For English football, he is a role model.” Winning the Premier League title with Liverpool must have been incredible for him, and it has elevated him even more.” Before joining Barcelona for £70 million in the summer of 2014, the 34-year-old striker scored 82 goals in 133 games for the Reds.

Suarez has spoken of his honor at sharing a locker room with Steven Gerrard and revealed he would have wanted to have played with Fernando Torres ahead of his comeback to Anfield.

“Despite Fernando Torres’ departure at the time, and while it would have been incredible to play with him, just to be sharing a.

