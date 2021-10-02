Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool striker, mocks Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman with a goal celebration.

After scoring against his previous club in La Liga, former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez sent a message to Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Suarez scored a goal and added an assist in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Saturday evening, lifting Diego Simeone’s side to second place in La Liga.

After scoring on the stroke of half-time, the Uruguayan forward raised his eyes to Koeman, who was seated in the grandstand, and made a phone call gesture.

This appears to be linked to Suarez’s exit from Barcelona last summer, when the 34-year-old was driven out by Koeman and told over the phone that he was no longer needed at the club.

Last season, Barcelona’s decision to sell the prolific forward backfired spectacularly, as Suarez’s 21 league goals helped Atletico win La Liga.

During an interview with Cope earlier this year, the former Liverpool star described how he was treated by Koeman as follows: ‘They [the directors]told me to inform you’ [he was not needed].

“I was forced to train separately [from the first team]and was not included in the squad for the three friendlies.

“Then Koeman remarked that if my future was still up in the air, he expected me to start the season against Villarreal.

“That’s when you realize he doesn’t have the character to tell me he doesn’t want me.”

According to recent sources, Koeman is on the verge of being fired by Barcelona, with the club’s season already spiraling out of control.

They are five points behind fierce rivals Real Madrid after only seven games, and they are bottom of their Champions League group with two defeats from two games.