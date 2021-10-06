‘Loving’ mother died while attempting to photograph the I’m a Celebrity mansion.

An inquest heard how a “caring” mother died while trying to photograph the I’m a Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here! castle in Wales when she was hit by a car.

On November 21 of last year, Sharn Iona Hughes of The Avenue in Prestatyn, North Wales, was attempting to photograph the Gwrych Castle.

According to North Wales Live, the “devoted wife and loving mother-of-two” was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a blue Volvo 940 GL estate on the A547 Llanddulas Road in Abergele.

Senior coroner for North Wales East and Central John Gittins decided during an inquest on Tuesday at Ruthin County Hall that the death was caused by a road traffic collision that was very certainly immediate.

‘Beautiful and generous’ are two words that come to mind when I think of you. On a night out, mum passes away unexpectedly.

The terrible incident occurred around 5 p.m., and the 58-year-old was pronounced dead at 5.08 p.m. by paramedics.

Mrs Hughes, who volunteered with a variety of organizations including the Women’s Institute, walked out from an archway into the road when a car drove around the corner at around 60mph and collided with her, according to the inquest.

The self-employed brand ambassador had spent a “wonderful afternoon” with her husband David Elfyn Hughes before stopping to photograph Gwrych Castle, which is where I’m A Celebrity… At the time, Get Me Out Of Here was being filmed.

After some driving about, Mr Hughes pulled down at a nearby layby and the two set out to find a decent vantage point from which to shoot the illuminated castle.

Mrs Hughes moved towards the Middle Gate for a better look, and the two were briefly separated during this process.

Mr Hughes said he heard a “huge metallic explosion” that sounded “like bricks falling from the back of a lorry” shortly after, according to a statement read out by the coroner.

When he realized there had been an accident, he went to the scene and assisted in diverting traffic away from the crash site, presuming his wife was doing the same thing on the opposite side.

It wasn’t until emergency personnel arrived that they realized what had happened. “The summary has come to an end.”