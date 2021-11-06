Louise Redknapp, Jade from Little Mix, and more celebrities are expected to appear on I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Get Me Out Of Here, I’m a Celebrity! will soon be back on our television screens for a new season.

The show’s producers have confirmed that filming will resume this month at Gwrych Castle in Abergele in North Wales.

There will be no bushtucker trials for the second year in a row.

And instead of the jungle, the triumphant celebrity is dubbed King or Queen of the Castle.

The new series of the show’s celebrity lineup has yet to be officially announced.

According to bookmakers, fifteen prominent faces are expected to enter the castle.

Former Eternal vocalist Louise Redknapp is the betting favorite at BestofBets.com, with odds of just 6/4.

Louise Redknapp has been in the news recently after admitting she was “shocked” when her ex-husband Jamie married Frida Andersson in a ceremony earlier this month.

And, according to the betting expert, this has fueled talk that she may be interested in appearing on the forthcoming season of the reality show.

“Perhaps now, as her ex Jamie Redknapp is making all the headlines following his marriage to Swedish beauty Frida, a spell on I’m a Celebrity would be the perfect time for Louise to create her own,” a BestofBets official told The Washington Newsday.

Jamie Laing of Made in Chelsea isn’t far behind Louise, with 5/2 chances to enter the castle.

Maura Higgins of Love Island is another contestant with low odds; the bookmaker now rates her chances of making it onto the show at 7/2.

Former sportsmen, popstars, and TV presenters are among the celebs who could appear on the reality show.

The following is a complete list of persons expected to appear on this year’s show, along with their betting odds from BestofBets:

6/4 Louise Redknapp

Jamie Laing is a British actor. 5/2 7/2 Maura Higgins 4/1 Jade Thirlwall 4/1 Frankie Bridge 5/1 Richard Madeley 7/1 Una Healy 7/1 Tom Daley 8/1 Paul Gascoigne 8/1 Matt Baker 8/1 Lorraine Kelly 10/1 John Barnes 10/1 Pete Wicks 12/1, Maya Jama 12/1 Nick Grimshaw ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… premieres on Sunday, November 21.