Louise Minchin of BBC Breakfast was stalked and received ‘intimidating’ communications.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin was stalked by a man who sent her ‘intimidating communications.’

Carl Davies, 44, was expected to stand trial on Tuesday at Caernarfon Crown Court for stalking presenter Ms Minchin and her adult daughter Mia on Instagram and making menacing comments.

Before the jury was sworn in, he altered his plea to guilty.

Davies, of Flint, North Wales, was previously convicted of stalking Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts and received a suspended sentence.

“This is a repeat crime, and the nature of the communications transmitted was really worrisome, very severe, very menacing, and definitely was designed to maximize the suffering of the complainants in this case,” Judge Nicola Saffman said.

She postponed the sentencing so that a psychiatric report on the former soldier, who claims to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, could be prepared (PTSD).

“I need to make it very plain to Mr Davies that the most likely consequence will be an instant prison sentence,” she added.

The offenses occurred between July 14 and July 17 last year, during the operating period of his suspended sentence, according to the court.

Davies’ lawyer, Duncan Bould, claimed that he suffered from PTSD while serving in the military in Iraq.

Davies, who was in court with his father, had continued to work as a close protection officer in Iraq after leaving the services, he said, and had received very little treatment for his ailment.

“It appears that he has aggressively self-medicated, relying primarily on alcohol as medication,” he stated.

“It appears that these offenses were committed in that circumstances.”

Davies, of Queens Avenue, had initially pleaded not guilty to the two stalking charges because he couldn’t recognize the behavior and now believes it was committed while he was severely intoxicated, according to Mr Bould.

Davies was given bail, with the stipulation that he not contact Ms Minchin or her daughter until his December 15 sentence.