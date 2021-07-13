Loris Karius’s training images have sparked a new round of discussion among Liverpool supporters.

Loris Karius’s return to Anfield has been a source of contention among Liverpool supporters.

The Reds are now practicing in Austria ahead of the new season, with Karius joining Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the squad.

Karius has spent the last three years on loan away from Merseyside, first with Besiktas for two years and then with Union Berlin last season.

Despite leaving Liverpool, Karius has made 72 appearances, but only five in Germany last year.

Karius was seen exercising alongside Caomhin Kelleher, Adrian, and Harvey Davies, with Alisson Becker having recently returned from the Copa America with Brazil.

Some fans suggested that Karius should be Alisson’s backup next season after seeing the photographs, but not everyone agreed.

“In my opinion, loan Kelleher out and keep Karius at number two.”

“Let’s have a discussion about this!” I’ll begin. Except for Alisson, this guy is technically superior to all of our keepers!

“Should he be allowed to rejoin the club? It’s your turn to take the floor… GO!”

“Karius should be the third option. He’s superior to Adrian.”

“Please keep Karius, he’d be a better 2 than 13.”

“Keep Karius on the bench and demote Adrian to the under-21s.”

“Karius deserves another chance to be fair with us.”