Loris Karius makes a transfer declaration for Liverpool, while Jude Bellingham sends a message to Jordan Henderson.

After sending a message to Jordan Henderson on social media, Jude Bellingham got further requests to join Liverpool from Reds fans.

Liverpool moved to the top of their Champions League group with a convincing 5-1 win over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night.

Bellingham had previously played for Borussia Dortmund in a match against Sporting Lisbon. The 18-year-old set up Donyell Malen for the game’s lone goal, bringing the German team level with Ajax on six points.

On his 400th appearance for the Reds, Henderson captained the team, and Bellingham was quick to applaud his England teammate.

This is the latest evidence of the respect that has developed between the two while on international service, as he wrote “congrats mate” beneath the Liverpool captain’s tweet.

With rumors suggesting Bellingham may be worth £80 million to Liverpool, Henderson said earlier this month that the Dortmund midfielder had wowed him.

“At such a young age, he demonstrates incredible maturity both on and off the field. After Bellingham made his first Wembley start for England, the 31-year-old stated, “You can see how driven he is to be a top player and has all the attributes to do that.”

“I don’t want to overly praise him or put too much pressure on him, but he has a good head on his shoulders, and I’m told he has a good family, which you can see is an essential part of him. I believe he will be a top player in the future.”

Loris Karius will want to complete a move during the January transfer window in order to put an end to his Liverpool nightmare.

Since his horrific experience in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev in May 2018, Karius hasn’t played for the Reds first squad.

After loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin, the 28-year-old goalkeeper was unable to secure a move away from Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Karius, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was on the verge of joining Basel, but the deal fell through due to personal reasons. “The summary has come to an end.”