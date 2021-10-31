Loris Karius is ready to leave Liverpool after a contract decision has been made.

Loris Karius will be allowed to relaunch his career as a free agent in January, according to Liverpool.

Karius has not appeared in a competitive match for Liverpool since the 2018 Champions League final, when his two obvious blunders resulted to a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Loan experiences at Besiktas and Union Berlin didn’t pan out, and the German goalkeeper has been back with his parent club since the summer.

Despite a contract that continues until the summer of 2022, Karius has no prospect of a comeback at Anfield, and Liverpool are willing to let him leave on a free transfer when the winter market opens.

The Reds have not made their decision to let Karius leave public, but according to The Washington Newsday, there is interest in helping the goalkeeper rebuild his career somewhere after spending more than five years at Anfield.

For much of the last two years, Karius’ representation have been looking for a new club, and despite interest from Swiss team Basel and French side Montpellier, the former Mainz man has remained a Liverpool player.

An attempt to get a transfer fee for last summer’s transfer failed, with sources at Anfield now indicating a willingness to let him leave six months before his contract expires.

In response to the recent window’s interest in him, Karius remarked last month: “There were a few clubs in the picture, but they never took off for a variety of reasons.

“I’ve been out [injured]for almost six weeks, and after the international break, I’ll aim to get back into form by resuming training.

“Then we’ll see what happens in the winter,” says the author.

The 28-year-old was injured for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Preston North End, so third-choice goalkeeper Adrian took his place in place of Caoimhin Kelleher, while regular starter Alisson Becker was rested.

Klopp selected Academy goalkeepers Liam Hughes and Marcelo Pitaluga on the bench, although Karius’ chances of making the squad would have been minimal even if he hadn’t been injured.

His reputation in the game never really recovered after that. “The summary has come to an end.”