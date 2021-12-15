Loris Karius is expected to leave Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp said he is “really good.”

Loris Karius’ time at Liverpool could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Since the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, where he made two high-profile blunders against Real Madrid, the German goalkeeper hasn’t played for the Reds in a competitive match.

Karius has since had loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin, although neither club has offered him a permanent contract.

Liverpool are willing to let Karius leave Anfield in January in order to help him restore his career.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the club is willing to let him leave six months early if he can find a new long-term home.

According to a rumor from German news outlet Kicker, Greuther Furth, a Bundesliga team, may launch a bid for Karius in the new year.

They report that Furth, who are now in last place in the Bundesliga, are planning a move for a new goalkeeper and are considering signing Karius.

Following a major injury to regular goalkeeper Marius Funk, Furth sporting director Rachid Azzouzi revealed that the team may attempt to hire a new goalie.

“We need to think about it,” Azzouzi remarked.

The story went on to quote Furth manager Stefan Leitl, who was asked directly about the possibility of Karius joining the German club.

“He’s unquestionably a very, very excellent goalkeeper,” Leitl remarked, “but I’m not involved in names or rumors.”