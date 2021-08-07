Loris Karius faces a brutal decision as Liverpool are dealt a £50 million transfer blow.

In recent years, Liverpool’s stance on some of its lesser-used squad players has been quite consistent.

When it comes to players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Marko Grujic, and Harry Wilson, club insiders claim the Reds would like to keep them, but would consider selling if a decent offer came in and the players wanted to leave.

The only time the club has changed its mind in the last four years is when they decided they wouldn’t let the latter two go on loan, albeit they had to back down after the Premier League transfer market closed last summer.

Whenever rumors regarding the quartet’s future arose, Liverpool remained firm in their position, estimating that each player would fetch between £18m and £25m.

Even in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic last summer, the Reds maintained that Jurgen Klopp would be as delighted if all four remained on Merseyside.

Andy Robertson has previously expressed his displeasure with Lionel Messi’s decision to join Manchester City.

However, when the Premier League transfer window closed on October 5 and the quartet remained on Liverpool’s books, it was evident that this was not the case.

With more than the maximum 17 foreign players allowed in their Premier League and Champions League squads once the deadline had passed, it became evident that something had to give, and the Reds’ previously strict “sell only” position had to change as the club had to rethink its plans.

Liverpool wasted little time in moving Grujic on loan to Porto on October 6, not wanting an unavailable player kicking his heels on the sidelines for at least half a season, well aware of the damage that would do to one’s transfer value.

Meanwhile, with the Football League transfer window closing on October 16, Wilson was loaned to Cardiff City after a permanent move to Burnley fell through due to a lack of agreement on a fee, and Harvey Elliott was allowed to join Blackburn Rovers on a temporary basis after Xherdan Shaqiri’s own departure had fallen through earlier that month.

Despite. “The summary has come to an end.”