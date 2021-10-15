Loris Karius describes what life is like in the Liverpool dressing room for Mohamed Salah.

Loris Karius, Liverpool’s goalkeeper, has lauded Mohamed Salah’s work ethic and highlighted the influence he’s had on the squad.

Before Salah’s arrival in the summer of 2017, the 28-year-old had already spent a year at Anfield.

The Egyptian has now scored more than 130 goals for the club, continues to set new records, and performs at a level that Karius has never seen before.

“I mean, we’re top class here, so every day is a delight,” he said over Twitch to Fabrizio Romano. “But I believe the most significant, if you will, was the first season [Mohamed] Salah was in the team.

“When he arrived from Roma, no one knew what to expect. I didn’t see much of him, but he seemed like a solid player.

“He came in and had the most incredible season, scoring goals that made people wonder, ‘Wow, how could he do that?'”

I don’t remember how many goals he scored for us, but he took us and was winning games for us when it was close.

“He scored four goals in one game, which was astounding and unlike anything I’ve ever seen.” It took me by surprise.” The goalkeeper, who has been out with a shoulder injury for six weeks, described the winger as “silent” in the locker room, but his modesty and hard work are always visible.

“He’s a humble man,” Karius concluded. He gets along with just about everyone. He isn’t the most outspoken.

“He’s a hard worker, and you’ve probably seen him at the gym before.” Outside, he’s always practicing the stuff. He’s one of the earliest ones in, doing his extra things.

“It’s not just that he gets on the pitch and performs miracles; it’s the work he does behind the scenes, and that’s what he does.”

“He works extremely hard and is never pleased. Even when watching TV, you can notice this if he misses an opportunity or something.”