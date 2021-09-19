Long-term covid sufferers are eligible to receive £608 per month from the DWP.

Thousands of patients suffering from extended covid could be owed £608 per month by the government.

People with the illness may be eligible for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) to assist them in managing their sickness.

According to the Daily Record, PIP helps cover additional expenditures you may incur if you require assistance with daily duties or traveling around outside your house.

People with lengthy covid may be unaware that they are qualified for the payment, which can be worth up to £608 per month.

The DWP classifies the ailment as ‘Coronavirus COVID-19,’ however DWP minister Justin Tomlinson recently acknowledged that: “Due to the nature of the PIP qualifying period, these patients will all be ‘long COVID’ or ‘post-COVID syndrome’ cases rather than first COVID-19 infections.”

“Any individuals who claim PIP prior to March 2021 with lengthy COVID-19 as their principal reason will not be categorized as ‘Coronavirus COVID-19.’”

He emphasized how these instances will continue to be categorised based on the primary debilitating disease detected at the time, such as respiratory sickness, exhaustion, and so on.

The important point to remember is that if you have been solely affected by long Covid, or if long Covid has exacerbated an existing ailment, you may be eligible for PIP if you have never claimed before, or an improved payment rate if you have ever claimed.

To claim, you don’t even need a formal diagnosis of long-Covid or proof that your first Covid infection was serious.

“NICE Guidelines show that there is no association between the severity of initial infection and the chance of experiencing long-Covid,” assessors and decision-makers are advised.

This means that if a person’s condition worsens after a modest initial infection, they may be eligible for PIP.

It is also possible that claimants will not be required to show that they have received a positive test result.

“Claimants do not have to have received a positive test result to be diagnosed with the syndrome; we must remember that testing has not always been easy to come by,” DWP officials are reminded.

Symptoms that last a long time

