Locations, times, and attractions for the Liverpool Halloween Carnival Parade in 2021.

This evening, Liverpool’s famous Halloween Parade returns to the city center.

The Katumba Halloween Carnival, organized by Katumba, the city’s drumming and movement group, takes place every October and features a spectacular parade through Liverpool’s streets.

The show is part of Katumba’s ‘Routes & Roots – Festival of the African Diaspora,’ which began on October 16 and will conclude today.

With alcoholic hot drinks, Liverpool’s Bombed out Church will host a week of Halloween films.

Because the event could not take place in 2020 because to the pandemic, many people are looking forward to the parade returning to the city.

This evening, a range of amazing artists, including drums, fire, lights, dance, and theatre, will take to Liverpool’s streets.

Joanne Anderson, the first female mayor of a UK city, will inaugurate the event, which will also mark the official launch of BlaST (Black & Brown Social Traders Network), of which Katumba is a member and with whom he collaborated on ‘Routes & Roots – Festival of the African Diaspora.’

The Bombed Out Church will host a spectacular spectacle with music and fireworks during the Halloween parade.

Locations and times of the parade

4.30pm to 7pm, Bombed Out Church

At the Bombed Out Church, there will be ‘Voodoo Vibes,’ a collaboration between Katumba drums, Amber’s vocals, Addae Gasking’s spoken word, and Movema’s ‘Jump Up and Be Seen’ carnival dance demonstration, as well as Levi Roots and his inspired poetry.

There are no tickets required, however space at the Bombed Out Church is limited.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Liverpool ONE.

Along the streets, there will be pop-up performances like as light art, carnival drumming, capoeira combat, world dance, puppets, and magic lantern displays, all leading up to the dramatic conclusion at Liverpool ONE.