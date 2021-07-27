Local cricket: Northern win the race to take command of the league, but Ormskirk triumph in the cup final.

won a thrilling fight against the clock to overcome and consolidate their lead in the ECB Premier Division.

Chris Laker and Justin Snow put on a sensational 112-run stand in just 12 overs to earn a six-wicket victory. Laker fell five short of his century, while Snow smashed the winning boundaries to finish with 86 from 51 balls.

Their quest appeared hopeless after the hosts, rattled by an early collapse to 51/4 in a game they needed to milk for points at the other end of the table, took the long way home.

The tide was turned by a 107-run partnership between seasoned David Snellgrove and 16-year-old Jack Carney, who then went to 81 with the lower order before Chris Cunningham finally declared his side at 239/9 in the 75th over.

There didn’t seem to be enough time to switch over – Laker and Snow had other plans.

are gaining ground on the chasers As they, too, pulled off a stunning run chase, chasing down 233 to beat by two wickets.

Calum Turner of the visitors dominated the opening half of the game with a 136 that was 112 runs more than anybody else and came off just 152 balls. When the hosts sank from 86/1 to 129/5, it seemed like more could be in store for James Seward, who declared at 55 overs with batting points in hand.

Ormskirk skipper Gary Knight stated, “We bowled a little too full to Turner and let him get going.” “By the time we got it back, he was in his 60s, and I think we gave him an extra 20-30 runs, which I wasn’t happy with.

“However, I believed the declaration was well within our grasp if one or two of our top-order batsmen performed admirably.”

After a 79-run partnership between Harvey Rankin and George Politis for the sixth wicket, the tail had just enough to get over the line when Rankin departed for 73.

“It was really good to see young men have that power early on in their careers, against older players who believed they were on top,” Knight continued.

