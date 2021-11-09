Lizzie Acker of the Great British Bake Off received a message from Paul Hollywood.

Lizzie Acker, a Scouse contestant on Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, announced her departure, claiming she was happy to use her final showstopper creation to honor her special educational requirements.

Judge Paul Hollywood expressed regret over her departure.

“It’s incredibly heartbreaking to see Lizzie go because she’s from my neck of the woods,” he remarked.

“She has been up and down over the weeks, but she has done exceptionally well this week.” The issue was that she came up with an ace, but so did everyone else.” GBBO During caramel week, George commits a huge’memorable’ error. Lizzie has severe dyslexia and has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The 28-year-old competed for eight weeks on the competition before being eliminated during Free-From week.

“I feel pretty proud of myself, I’m really delighted I’m a quarter finalist,” she remarked of departing the show. I was overjoyed to have made it this far, and the bakers who advanced to the semi-finals truly deserve to be there. These are tears of joy.

“For my showstopper, I wanted to honor SEN [special educational needs]Because it’s all about being unique,” she says. I experience a lot of brain fog, and I wanted to include that in my show-stopper.

“The last show-stopper was a gluten-free coconut sponge with pineapple jam and a lime swiss meringue buttercream,” says the author. I walked out of that tent with my head held high, believing that was the best cake I had ever prepared.

“I’ve received so many nice messages about SEN on social media, and they’ve all been really good with people relating to me. I think it’s a wonderful thing if it makes them feel good about it and they can empathize with someone on TV talking about it in a regular way.” Lizzie, who works at a Jaguar car plant in the area, said the show has altered her life and that she has made lifelong friends with the other participants.

“It has altered my life,” she added, “since I now have 11 people with whom I can chat about cake.”

“We see each other on a regular basis, and Freya and I did a.

“The summary comes to an end.”