Lizzie Acker of the Great British Bake Off recalls the first thing she did after exiting the tent.

Liverpool-born On Tuesday night’s episode of The Great British Bake Off, Lizzie Acker became the latest contestant to quit the show.

After the quarter finals, which saw the remaining contestants prepare a variety of ‘free-from’ delights, the Halewood baker left the tent.

Lizzie told Paul Hollywood after learning she will not be advancing to week nine of the competition, “I can’t wait to go and walk my dog to be honest.”

And that’s exactly what she did when she packed up her baking supplies and left the tent where she’d spent two months learning, making friends, and eating cake.

According to The Mirror, she bid goodbye to one Pru before heading straight home to her own in a much-anticipated reunion.

“When I went home from Bake Off, I drove directly to the park to visit Prudence,” she captioned a beautiful shot of herself snuggling the Bedlington. She gave me a huge run that made me feel like I was in a romcom.” Instagram The curly-haired pup was seen racing across a grassy field towards her owner, nearly knocking her over.

Her loving owner has described the two-year-old dog as a 50 percent “lamb impersonator,” 35 percent “attention seeker,” 10% “mayhem causer,” and 5% “ball thief” on her Instagram account, which has over 6,000 followers.

“Can you spot me this was the day my mum left me for bake off,” Pru captioned a snapshot of herself peering out the window of her Halewood house.

Lizzie, from Liverpool, left the show during free-from week in week eight, after using her final spectacular to honor her neurodiversity.

Pru Leith claimed she’d ‘never seen anything’ like her fuzzy free-from showpiece that embraced Lizzie’s ADHD, while Paul Hollywood called her dairy-free ice cream sandwiches as ‘excellent but messy.’

Her fairly chaotic baking approach, on the other hand, is something she’s learned to accept.

“It was fantastic to see such a positive response to Neurodiversity; 1 in 7 individuals in the UK is affected by it,” she informed her 26.9k Instagram followers. I made it up that people felt they were represented and that they could.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”