Living in the shadow of her mother's 'horror house,' a woman "feared for her life."

While living in the shadow of a house plagued by threats, assaults, and balaclava gangs, a woman was left fearful for her life.

Neighbors complained to police and the council for months as the behavior continued outside their doors, with some reporting masked groups of 20 people loitering outside their homes.

In July 2021, a partial closure order was issued for the house at 27 Stringhey Road in Wallasey, prohibiting visitors from visiting the home where a mother and her two children resided.

However, just days after Merseyside Police issued the injunction, neighbors began reporting further problems at the residence.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “A Closure Order was obtained on a home in Stringhey Road, Wallasey, by the Wirral Anti-Social Behaviour Team in collaboration with Merseyside Police.

“The injunction was requested after residents complained that people were coming to the address at all hours of the day and night and indulging in anti-social behavior.

“Threats, yelling, foul language, assaults, individuals knocking on the door to be let in, continual visitors to the location all day and night, and violations of a Partial Closure Order issued on July 21, 2021 were among the incidents.

“Unfortunately, the Wirral Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team received further allegations of anti-social behavior, as well as reports of breaches of the Partial Closure Order, which led in Merseyside Police summoning individuals.

“A new application was lodged for a full Closure Order, which would ban anyone from entering the property and give the surrounding people some much-needed relief.

“Social services are currently providing assistance to the family.”

One woman who lives nearby said she moved in about two years ago and said it was the “worst thing” she had ever done.

She stated, ” “I’ve had nothing but issues since the beginning, and this is the second person to enter that residence and cause problems.

“I was working from home when I heard her yelling, and the language was deplorable. I was embarrassed that this might be heard on conference calls by my coworkers.

