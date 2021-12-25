Liverpool’s years under the watchful eye of UNESCO: heritage, future, and irreversible loss.

Liverpool was experiencing one of the warmest days of the year in mid-July.

It was one of those rare days when the River Mersey appeared to become a soft shade of blue without a cloud in the sky.

Those who watched from the ferries saw Liverpool’s waterfront at its most beautiful, with the Three Graces roasting in the near-30-degree heat.

Since 2008, when the city was designated as the cultural center of the world, the region might undergo the most significant alteration.

But, despite the hot weather, these Liverpool legends, accompanied by some newcomers to the waterfront scene, will have appeared as poised as ever.

The environment in China, 5000 miles away, was very different.

Liverpool was ready to be designated as a World Heritage site by UNESCO members meeting in the mega-city of Fuzhou.

“The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization [UNESCO] has decided to erase