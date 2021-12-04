Liverpool’s whole team is available for the match against Wolves, thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s fitness boost.

Liverpool returns to Premier League action against Wolves this afternoon.

The Reds are coming off a thrilling 4-1 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby earlier this week.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now in third place in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester City and two behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool will be missing Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott for the encounter, despite having no new injury concerns.

Gomez and Keita have returned to training this week in order to regain full fitness, but Klopp believes the match against Wolves today is too soon for them.

“Parts that are significant. It was wonderful to see them again the other day “Reporters were told by the German. “We didn’t let them perform the entire session because medical advice said not to, but they looked fantastic.

“They’ll use the next two or three days to complete the tasks they need to complete while in training.

“They should be in contention again if nothing happens.”

The full squad that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to field for this afternoon’s match is listed below.

Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Salah

The Wolves are dealing with a slew of selection issues.

Willy Boly, Yerson Mosquera, Jonny Castro Otto, and Pedro Neto were all injured for the goalless draw with Burnley on Wednesday.

Daniel Podence, an attacker, and Marcal, a defender, were both revealed to have contracted COVID-19 for the West Midlands side.

After returning a positive test last week, Podence has missed Wolves’ last two matches, while Marcal was only ruled out of the Clarets’ midweek meeting at the last minute.