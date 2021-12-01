Liverpool’s whole team is available for the match against Everton, giving Jurgen Klopp a selection issue.

Liverpool will face Everton at Goodison Park tonight in Premier League play.

The Reds enter the 239th Merseyside derby after a 4-0 win against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now in third place in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Chelsea going into tonight’s match.

Rafa Benitez’s side, on the other hand, have now gone seven games without picking up a point, and are currently five points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott at Goodison Park, despite having no new injury concerns.

On Tuesday afternoon, Klopp remarked, “Joe is in a really good place.” “He’s doing great, and he’s doing a lot of stuff outside, so he should be back in training next week.

“I’m hoping for the same thing for Naby – that he’ll be back in training next week as well, but there’s no word yet.”

Before continuing, he said: “We’ll have to wait till there’s more information [about Curtis].

“Bobby is doing well, although he is still a few weeks away from being entirely recovered, but he is doing almost everything.” We have to be cautious because of the severity of the damage, but everything is good.” The full squad that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to field for tonight’s match is listed below.

Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Salah

Everton, on the other hand, will be missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, and Mason Holgate.

But Andre Gomes has returned to training, and Richarlison is back in contention after missing the weekend’s loss at Brentford due to suspension.

“The set of players is the same,” Benitez remarked, “but Andre Gomes is training.” “We don’t have Dominic, Yerry Mina, or Davies available, but we do have guys training on a regular basis, which is good.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”