Liverpool’s victory was made even more unbelievable by the truth about Manchester United.

Manchester United is a team that has a record of 0-5 in the Premier League Liverpool is a result that leaves you with a smile on your face that won’t go away! I loved every minute of it from beginning to end, and my only wish was that we could have scored a couple more goals towards the end, but that’s being greedy, and preserving a clean sheet was really fulfilling.

We played intelligently towards the end and conserved our energy, which made sense given how much football remains to be played this season and the importance of upcoming games.

One of the most incredible things about such a scoreline is that I don’t think Liverpool were even close to their best, but the finishing truly stood out.

We’ve had games like that previously where we were only a goal up at halftime due to wasted opportunities, and it’s come back to bite us.

We’ve frequently stated that, as good as Jurgen Klopp’s team has been in previous years, they could be more clinical, and that was the difference this time at Old Trafford. In the first half, we had maybe six or seven pretty good chances and scored four of them.

People have been predicting for a while that Liverpool will give someone a good hiding due to the number of sitters that have been missed, but who would have guessed it would be Manchester United?

It was a fantastic team effort, but the strikers deserve special mention.

Sadio Mane was left out, which raised some eyebrows, but Diogo Jota came in and scored like he always does, Roberto Firmino pulled the strings superbly as always, and what can you say about Mohamed Salah after his hat-trick?

When the strikers are in good form, they want to score and play in every game.

Liverpool has traditionally excelled in this area, putting pressure on players to perform and produce goals. “The summary has come to an end.”