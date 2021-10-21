Liverpool’s version of Jack Grealish could be on the way.

Curtis Jones’ injury enraged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time for him.

Jones had earned some well-deserved accolades after starting Liverpool’s last four matches, scoring against Brentford and then setting up goals against Porto and Manchester City before the international break.

The 20-year-old then added another assist for England Under-21s as he raced through the midfield and slid in Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe with a well-weighted pass to score the game-winning goal against Andorra.

Jones’ performance with the Young Lions came at a cost, as he returned to Liverpool with an injury that kept him out of the triumphs over Watford and Atletico Madrid, and left Klopp furious with the English Football Association.

Klopp will be hopeful that the midfielder is healthy for this weekend’s match against Manchester United, which might provide him with another opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Jones is one of the most highly regarded young players in the country, to the point where he has been likened to Jack Grealish, the man who broke the British transfer record in the summer.

Of course, both players are at different phases of their careers, with Grealish joining Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100 million in the summer.

Jones is attempting to establish himself as a regular starter for Liverpool, and his performances this season have not hindered his chances, since more senior midfielders have been sidelined, while Grealish took time to develop into the star that he was for his beloved Villa.

“I can see the comparison,” football scouting writer Dave Hughes stated on an episode of the Analysing Anfield podcast.

“In course, they’re at different phases of their careers; Grealish is more evolved and polished, but they both have exceptional technical skill.”

“I believe Grealish is superior at dribbling through defenses and into the penalty area. In the last third, he’s more likely to cause more harm.

“Certainly, he averaged approximately five more last season.”

