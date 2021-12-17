Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures are compared to those of Premier League championship contenders Man City and Chelsea.

Liverpool’s outstanding Premier League success continued on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Reds fell behind to a goal from Jonjo Shelvey, but Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored before the break to turn the game around.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then sealed all three points for his team with a thunderbolt from range three minutes from time.

With the win at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side has closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just one point.

Pep Guardiola’s side thrashed Leeds United 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, moving City to 41 points from 17 games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, lost ground in the title race after Everton held them at Stamford Bridge, with Jarrad Branthwaite scoring 16 minutes from time to cancel out Mason Mount’s opening.

And, ahead of the start of the festive season, we’ve looked at City’s and Chelsea’s fixtures, as they prepare to face the Reds in the coming weeks and months.

City will face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday, following their thrashing of Leeds United on Tuesday.

On Boxing Day, City will host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium before traveling to Brentford three days later.

Guardiola’s team will then stay in the capital to face Arsenal on New Year’s Day before hosting Chelsea on January 15.

City will then finish the month of January with a trip to St Mary’s on the South Coast to face Southampton.

The Reds have a difficult festive period ahead of them, as they have one more game than City, as they face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals three days before Christmas.

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in London this weekend before bringing Leeds United to Anfield on Boxing Day.

After that, it’s a two-day trip to Leicester City before Chelsea visits Anfield on January 2.

Following an FA Cup third round tie with Shrewsbury Town, Brentford will travel to Anfield, before the Reds finish the month with a trip to. “The summary has come to an end.”