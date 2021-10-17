Liverpool’s transfer strategy is working, as Roberto Firmino has just demonstrated.

On Saturday, the band reunited in the location where it all began for them.

And if Liverpool’s five-star performance against Watford demonstrated anything, it’s that reports of their legendary offensive trio’s demise were grossly overstated.

It wasn’t long ago that Roberto Firmino was being shunned by a growing number of pundits, with Sadio Mane expected to follow suit, his self-confessed difficulties from the previous year still fresh in his memory.

Which left Mohamed Salah, whose inability to reach an agreement on a new contract indicated to those same people that he was dissatisfied with the situation at Anfield.

However, the newest example of how all of the above is wonderfully, absolutely false came on Saturday.

First and foremost, a disclaimer.

There’s no denying that, after five years of playing together, their potency has lessened slightly.

It would be unreasonable to expect everyone to maintain a high level of performance throughout that time. Few strike teams, let alone triumvirates, last that long.

The undeniable success of Diogo Jota since his arrival 13 months ago means the days of the forward three being a foregone conclusion are long gone.

However, they can still make an impact individually and collectively for a Liverpool side looking to win silverware once more.

Salah is – and has been for some time – a player of a different caliber, functioning on a different level than his attacking teammates and, at the moment, the best player on the planet.

The Egyptian has 10 goals in as many Liverpool appearances, only failing to score in one, scoring in eight consecutive games and giving four assists, demonstrating that he is not about to let his standards slide.

The spark that Mane and Firmino have rediscovered is maybe even more encouraging.

Even if the former is still struggling to find his best form, he is once again delivering, with six goals in ten appearances this season, including scores in each of his past three.

They are frequently crucial ones as well, such as the home openers against Crystal Palace and Manchester City. “The summary has come to an end.”