Liverpool’s transfer policy has been chastised by commentators, but fans have been advised to “trust the operation.”

In recent weeks, Liverpool has been chastised for their lack of summer recruits.

In the current transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has only signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, a deal that was confirmed in May.

Since then, there has been a lull in activity, and the Reds have now made more money from outgoings than they have spent in the market.

Various pundits have weighed in on Liverpool’s situation, which we have compiled below.

Last month, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique sent a strong message about the club’s lack of signings, questioning how Manchester United were able to conclude deals for players like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but the Reds were unable to.

“I am concerned with Liverpool’s lack of activity in the transfer window so far, the problem with the owners is that we’ve had to sell before buying players in the past – and that appears to be the case again,” he said in his Empire of the Kop column.

“We only have players like Alisson and Van Dijk because Philippe Coutinho was sold. We wouldn’t have these guys or the titles they helped us win if it weren’t for that.

“I think Konate was a terrific signing and it was for the correct price, but you have to go out and spend big money on good players sometimes.

“We were title challengers before Alisson and Van Dijk joined, and once they signed, we actually won one. As a result, several types of players are required.

“How come Manchester United can sign Raphael Varane, one of Real Madrid’s top players, but we can’t?”

In a recent interview with The Washington Newsday, Jamie Carragher expressed a different viewpoint, believing that the team will act before Tuesday’s deadline.

“I believe something will occur. I’m not sure it’ll be precisely what people expect in terms of being both an offensive and a midfielder, but it’ll be one of those.

“We have to keep in mind the club’s financial situation as a result of the pandemic, and they’ve also given out a lot of new contracts, which will be a significant expense.

“I’m expecting one more to show up.”

The summary comes to a close.

”