Liverpool’s transfer deadline day situation, with a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri improbable.

They believe it’s sometimes hope that kills you.

But, as their club saunters into another transfer deadline day, that is about all Liverpool fans have.

Ibrahima Konate is the Reds’ only piece of business so far, and it’s been over four months since fans learned he’d be arriving at Anfield.

Liverpool have kept their powder dry since Konate’s confirmation in late May, with outgoings and contract renewals taking up the majority of the work inside the recruitment department.

As the 11 p.m. deadline approaches, this is likely to be the case on Tuesday.

Some speculated that Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure would lead to an approaching arrival, but the player is nowhere to be found as summer trading concludes on Tuesday night.

In an ideal scenario, the Reds would avoid deadline day activity on the incoming front, and the studious and thorough quality of their approach offers little hope for those who believe this team requires more.

On the last day of the window, it is simply not in Liverpool’s habit to embark on a wild cart dash around Europe.

Klopp is adamant that his team can fight for the Premier League title this season, and with the additions of Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and Konate in the last 11 months, there are plenty of people who believe him.

However, lingering worries about the depth of quality up front remain for a team that was unable to break past a resolute Chelsea defense on Saturday afternoon, despite the Londoners playing the whole second half with ten men.

In January, Liverpool did defy the pattern by bringing in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies to boost the team’s shaky defensive options.

The fact that neither is still at the club speaks much about the chances of individuals who arrive at Anfield without having been thoroughly evaluated by the club’s recruitment experts based on months of scouting data.

Inside the AXA Centre’s halls of power, there is a sense that every newcomer must be capable of playing for the team week in and week out. “The summary has come to an end.”