Liverpool’s transfer activity is justified because to Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

The Premier League is currently in the midst of its transfer window.

At least, that’s how it’s supposed to be.

As the month of July draws to a close, there has been very little activity to pique the interest of those who enjoy trading player registrations.

While the transfer for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho has yet to be confirmed, it is likely to be completed soon in what may be the window’s largest deal.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane’s future remains a source of intense conjecture, with Manchester City coiled and ready to strike.

Chelsea are said to have begun exploratory negotiations with Borussia Dortmund about Erling Haaland, but considering the German club’s loss of Sancho this summer, the talks may be brief.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is continuing to pursue a deal for Brighton’s Ben White, while Aston Villa has signed Norwich’s Emi Buendia.

As the flurry of (in)activity continues to whiz by, some would have you believe that Liverpool is sitting idly on their hands.

That’s despite the fact that Ibrahima Konate was already the second most expensive defender in Anfield history before the season ended.

In fact, as things stand now, only Leicester has spent more.

As is customary, social media posts on the Reds’ recruitment, or lack thereof, have exploded in abundance.

‘#FSGOut,”sign players,’ and, of course, ‘announce Mbappe,’ are just a few of the less-than-creative replies to a diverse range of fantastic content from the club’s official social channels out in Austria this week.

Many people were outraged that Liverpool passed up the chance to capture Ozan Kabak on a permanent transfer of roughly £8.5 million, despite Jurgen Klopp’s now well-stocked centre-back department.

Some have pointed to the Reds’ injury crisis last season as a rationale for accepting Schalke’s bargain offer, but Klopp is unlikely to have three of his senior centre-backs go down with season-ending injuries like he did last season.

Clearly, the most of the outrage over the choice to avoid Kabak this time revolved around the fact that many fans simply wanted to see a player, any player, come to the club.

This blatant preoccupation with transfers and incoming mail.