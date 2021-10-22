Liverpool’s track record in big road games should worry Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Even though it surely does, especially in the early weeks of a season, one of the great cliches of football is that “the league table never lies.”

Teams may not have played an equal number of home and away games (though they have after eight match weeks in the 2021/22 Premier League), and the standard of competition encountered is even more important.

Clubs will have an expectation of how many points they can realistically get from a given match, and when that match is against one of the division’s recognized big six, the challenge becomes even more difficult.

This is especially important for Manchester United this weekend, as it will be their first game against one of the Premier League’s big teams this season when they host Liverpool. They are the only team in the Premier League that has not yet faced Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, or Tottenham Hotspur (or themselves, obviously).

Not only that, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team hasn’t faced any of the top five clubs in the league table, with only three games against teams now in the top half. At this point, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest they should’ve been aiming for eight wins in a row.

United has had the second-easiest start to the season, according to the points-per-game average of its opponents (per SoccerStats). In this regard, they’re only second to Brighton, which helps to explain why the Seagulls are further up the table than many people thought.

The Red Devils have a difficult run of games ahead of them due to their imbalanced fixture slate. Following Liverpool, United will face Tottenham before playing City in a derby, and while a game against Watford will provide some reprieve, United will then face Chelsea and Arsenal.

And these games, which are known as’six pointers’ (to use another cliché), typically determine the eventual champs.

While the results of the top six clubs’ mini-league don’t always match up with the table as a whole, the title winners have finished second or third in the last five years. “The summary has come to an end.”