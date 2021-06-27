Liverpool’s title-winning season must serve as a pattern for the coming season.

In politics, a week is a long time, but in football, a year is an eternity.

The one-year anniversary of Liverpool’s 4-0 home triumph against Crystal Palace, the result that assured the Reds would be champions when Manchester City lost at Chelsea the next night, is today (Thursday).

Who could have predicted the challenges and tribulations that the team would endure over the next 12 months? Their main obstacle was injuries, but personal bereavement and more unfavorable VAR overturns than any other Premier League team also took a toll.

Against Palace in June 2020, though, everything fell into place perfectly. The Red Machine was in full swing, to paraphrase an old hymn.

Liverpool had 21 shots, seven of which were on target, while the Eagles scarcely had a chance. The visitors had three shots, all of which were off target and came from outside the box.

It was a commanding performance from tip to finish, displaying many of the qualities that helped Liverpool win the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp characterized the performance after the game as “the best counter-pressing behind closed doors ever.”

Looking back from this vantage point, it’s also evident that much of what made that night fantastic for the Red was often lacking in 2020/21.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the game’s first goal in the 23rd minute with a beautiful free-kick, one of Liverpool’s 17 league set-piece goals that season.

The Reds’ bluntness in dead ball situations became obvious once they lost their three senior centre-backs this season, but their lack of goals from direct free-kicks was less glaring. This was the first season since 2009/10 that the Reds failed to score a single league goal through this approach, with 22 attempts – 18 of which came from Alexander-Arnold – going awry.

Liverpool extended their lead over Palace a year ago due to a strike from Mohamed Salah just before halftime.

While that supply of firepower was unquestionably consistent throughout 2020/21, the assist style dried up. Salah was played in by a delicious high pass over the backline by Fabinho, and the Brazilian crafted a goal in similar fashion. The summary comes to a close.