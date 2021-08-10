Liverpool’s strategy could be ideal as Jurgen Klopp seeks to revamp the Premier League.

This was supposed to be Liverpool’s retro preseason.

Long-haul, cross-continent flights and commercial commitments in areas like Hong Kong, Indiana, and New Jersey were no longer available, in a refreshing, old-school twist.

Instead, four weeks of intensive double workouts, staggered match schedules at Saalfelden, Tirol, and Evian-les-Bains, and home friendlies in front of a waiting Anfield crowd were substituted.

While it was a plan that was essentially imposed on a club keen to make up for nearly 18 months without such lucrative commercial activity, Jurgen Klopp will be resting peacefully in his Merseyside bed on Monday night as a trip to Norwich City looms.

Since the start of pre-season on July 12, the Reds boss has had nearly his whole squad to pick from, as his key players have formed a solid foundation to build on when the actual action begins on Saturday evening at Carrow Road.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all benefit from the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of a complete, unbroken summer schedule.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, who have all made significant progress in their respective recoveries over the previous month or so, will also play.

These are all reasons to believe Liverpool will fly out of the blocks against Daniel Farke’s newly promoted Canaries in Norfolk, just as they did two years ago when their fatal push to No.19 began with a 4-1 victory.

Another reason to be optimistic is the underlying sense of injustice inside this group, which stems from how the team disintegrated last season as an injury crisis grabbed them at the turn of the year.

Is Liverpool trying to make a point on this?

The Reds may believe they do, given how easily they ceded their Premier League crown as long-term layoffs to players like Matip, Van Dijk, Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, and Jordan Henderson took hold.

Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be another thrilling ride.

At the very least, it will captivate the imagination more than the at times ludicrous campaign from the previous outing.

