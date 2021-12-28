Liverpool’s starting lineups vs Leicester City after Naby Keita’s choice and Fabinho’s risk.

: One thing we can be certain of this evening is that Liverpool’s visit to Leicester City will be a high-octane affair.

In last week’s Carabao Cup match, there wasn’t exactly a lot of love lost between the two clubs, whether it was on the pitch or in the spectators.

And with so many unanswered questions surrounding various facets of the fixture, there’s a good chance it’ll all come to a head.

Liverpool will have to maintain their focus. But who should you choose? The postponing of the Boxing Day match against Leeds United made things a little easier.

Alisson Becker returns to goal. Due to Andy Robertson’s ban, Trent Alexander-Arnold is at right back, with Kostas Tsimikas at left back.

The returning duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip can play at centre-back, but Ibrahima Konate, who played well in the second half last week, might be a contender.

Jordan Henderson can be partnered in midfield by Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, however starting either James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be tempting.

Diogo Jota can lead the line once more, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on either side.

Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane

: Jurgen Klopp can go strong at Leicester after not playing since December 22, and with a quartet of first-team stars out of their Covid-19 isolation spells.

The Reds have a game against Chelsea later this week, but a weakened Foxes only played on Boxing Day – away at Manchester City – so the Reds should be fresher.

Klopp should have plenty of time to relax and rotate before the crucial visit to Stamford Bridge on January 2.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas form the back four for Alisson Becker.

I’m resisting the impulse to start Thiago Alcantara in midfield, instead opting for Naby Keita with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

I’m also holding Roberto Firmino back, with Diogo Jota leading the line alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Only one centre-back has been ruled out. “The summary has come to an end.”