Liverpool’s starting lineup versus Burnley has been finalized, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota making decisions.

The lucky folks arriving at Anfield this afternoon will be treated to a 12.30pm kick-off with a difference.

After over 18 months of being cut off from the rest of the world, the performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone is shaping up to be something of a religious experience for many.

But who will Jurgen Klopp send out to amuse the 54,000 fans who have gathered inside the stadium?

It’s good to have center-back alternatives again, but I expect Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip to hold their spots for Burnley’s visit.

The Clarets have a nasty tendency of making life difficult for the Reds, so those high, long, early balls should be meat and drink for them.

On compassionate grounds, Fabinho is unlikely to play in midfield, therefore a returning Jordan Henderson could get a chance.

Naby Keita also does not deserve to be dropped, thus he is paired with Thiago Alcantara in a dynamic midfield.

Up top, Klopp will have to choose between Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, and with both scoring against Norwich, it’s a nice conundrum.

I’ll put the Brazilian in front of his Portuguese teammate.

It’ll be a fiesta at Anfield when Liverpool plays in front of a sell-out crowd for the first time in nearly 18 months.

Burnley and Sean Dyche, on the other hand, like sabotaging such instances.

Jurgen Klopp must then figure out how to get around such a common banana skin.

The defense is just that: the defense. Virgil van Dijk has returned, Joel Matip shone against Norwich, Kostas Tsimikas was a revelation, Trent Alexander-Arnold was outstanding, and Alisson Becker was, well, Alisson Becker.

There’s no reason to alter that.

In midfield, things are a little more complicated. There could be alterations due to Fabinho’s likely absence and the fact that James Milner was not seen in training later in the week.

I’d keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in the lineup, with Jordan Henderson making his first appearance since February.

Up front, Roberto Firmino can sit on the bench as Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane continue.

It’s tempting to give Ibrahima Konate his first start in this game, but I’d stick with the defense that kept Norwich scoreless.

Burnley will be a serious threat. “The summary has come to an end.”