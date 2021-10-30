Liverpool’s starting lineup for the match against Brighton has been decided, with Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate making their judgments.

Liverpool will face Brighton at Anfield this afternoon, and it won’t be easy.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, can go into the game with a good amount of strength after resting almost everyone at Preston in the midweek Carabao Cup win.

So, what are your options?

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson are the goalkeeper and full-backs, respectively.

Virgil van Dijk, one of the centre-backs, is in the same boat.

The Dutchman’s partner, on the other hand, is a little more complicated, but I think Joel Matip will be the only player to preserve his spot from midweek.

It’s basically four into three in midfield.

Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones can offer experience and legs, while Naby Keita should be in good enough shape to keep up his excellent creative form.

Sadio Mane can return to the regular front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in lieu of Diogo Jota.

Let’s start with the simple stuff.

Because there aren’t many midfielders available, a center trio of Jordan Henderson sitting deep, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones ahead of him seems to emerge.

I’d give Ibrahima Konate another game in the back.

He can build on his success at Old Trafford and, perhaps, help block Brighton’s aerial threat.

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold make up the rest of the defense.

As is always the case, the front is a hard one.

But, because I’d start Diogo Jota against Atletico Madrid next week, the usual suspects of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino get the nod tonight.