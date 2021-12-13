Liverpool’s round of 16 opponents have been revealed in full as part of the Champions League draw.

Following the round of 16 draw this morning, Liverpool will face RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

After winning all six matches in their ‘group of death,’ the Reds advanced to the knockout stages.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan both at home and away.

And as a result, they finished comfortably first in the group, tying up the tie with the Austrian outfit.

Liverpool had six possible opponents at this stage of the campaign, however following the match with Salzburg, they were unable to face PSG, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Villarreal, and Benfica.

Klopp’s team will play the first game away from home before returning to Anfield for the second leg.

The first legs will be held on February 15/16 and February 22/23, with the second legs taking place on March 8/9 and March 15/16.

The elimination of the away goals rule will be a huge alteration in the knockout stages this year.

The adjustment was spurred, according to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, by the fact that a team’s home advantage was “no longer as crucial as it once was.”

Benfica versus Real Madrid was the first match in today’s draw, followed by Villarreal vs Manchester City.

The balls of Salzburg and Liverpool were then drawn, followed by Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

However, UEFA had some complications along the way, with Manchester United being placed with Villarreal despite the fact that both teams were in the same group.

Should Liverpool make it all the way, the final will be held at Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium on May 28, 2022.

The Reds will be seeking for a repeat of their triumph in the event, which they last won in 2019, when they defeated Spurs in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs. Benfica

Manchester City against Villarreal

Atletico Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Liverpool vs. RB Salzburg Ajax vs. Inter Milan Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon Lille against Chelsea Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain