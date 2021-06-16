Liverpool’s rivals may be able to assist FSG in saving millions on a major summer transfer.

Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan, two of Liverpool’s old foes, could help the Reds recruit Florian Neuhaus this summer.

When he signed a five-year contract in 2019, the midfielder had a €40 million (£34 million) release clause, but that clause is now believed to have expired.

If Liverpool decides to pursue a move for the midfielder, they will have to negotiate a fee with Borussia Moenchengladbach in order to obtain the German international.

If Neuhaus is selected for the German team and performs well, Moenchengladbach’s asking price is likely to skyrocket.

Liverpool is now counting on the most unlikely of partners to keep Neuhaus’ price tag down.

Kroos, Gundogan, and Neuhaus are all members of Germany’s fantastic Euro 2016 midfield, which also includes Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his fellow countrymen have a successful Euro campaign and that Neuhaus is not selected for the German team. If both Kroos and Gundogan continue to make the team and perform well, Neuhaus’ prospects of proving himself on the European arena will be limited.

Kroos and Gundogan have been a thorn in Liverpool’s side for a long time. Last season, a Kroos masterclass in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool knocked the Reds out of the competition.

Gundogan, a crucial player for Manchester City, Liverpool’s closest title challengers, has a history of unsettling the Reds. The midfielder scored two goals in City’s 4-1 triumph over Liverpool in February, ending a 17-match winless drought at Anfield.

Both may now be able to assist Liverpool in their pursuit of Neuhaus this summer.

Despite the ECHO’s knowledge that signing a new midfielder to replace the departing Gini Wijnaldum is not a priority, the 24-year-old has emerged as a prospective target for the Reds in recent weeks.

The Reds have been keeping a close eye on Moenchengladbach. The summary comes to a close.