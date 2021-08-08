Liverpool’s return for a wildcard transfer target might help Jurgen Klopp handle two difficulties.

Most people agree that Liverpool needs a midfielder this summer.

Even without considering the uncertainty of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, as well as long-term age issues of current first-choice possibilities, additional body in that position would be desired in Gini Wijnaldum’s absence.

There is, however, the homegrown quota to consider – not only this summer, but in future seasons as well – which will only grow in importance, especially if players like James Milner and Jordan Henderson move on.

Morgan Gibbs-White, a 21-year-old midfielder for Wolves, could be a good choice to consider for both this summer and the future.

On the latest Analysing Anfield podcast, Josh Williams remarked, “He is a player who I was really impressed with [when he first broke into senior football]but has since slipped under the radar a little bit.”

Liverpool may not have much of a choice in the £15 million transfer option.

“When he first came through, he practically appeared younger than his age. He didn’t appear bashful, and I was astonished to find that he was on loan with Swansea City last season.

“I was taken aback by that since I felt he was steadily progressing and becoming a more important role at Wolves.

“That might not be the case if he was moved out on loan, but Wolves had a horrible season, and the new manager could be able to give him a lift now.

“His contract expires in 2023, which is two years away, and he fits in midfield, where Liverpool is lacking a midfielder [since Gini Wijnaldum left].”

It’s an out-of-the-box move, but Liverpool has a history of pursuing under-the-radar and under-utilized players, spotting value in the market ahead of the curve.

Gibbs-White made his Wolves debut three years ago on the first day of the 2018 season. He has made 63 senior appearances for Wolves and has only one goal to his name.

He made his first-team debut against Stoke City in the FA Cup when he was 16 years old in 2017, and he is an England U21 international.

However, next season. “The summary has come to an end.”