Liverpool’s red card will be decided by UEFA, as FSG may impose an unusual transfer clause.

On Thursday, November 18, you will receive your morning Liverpool digest.

After being sent off for a challenge on Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Antoine Griezmann’s one-match suspension is sure to be extended.

On October 19, the incident occurred during a key Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

After Liverpool got off to a fast start thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, Griezmann equalized for Atletico with a 14-minute brace.

The match, however, turned in the 52nd minute when Griezmann’s high challenge caught Firmino in the head and neck, forcing the referee to show him the red card.

Thanks to Salah’s penalty, Liverpool was able to take control of the game and win 3-2. Atletico then had a late goal controversially ruled out after a VAR review, much to Diego Simeone’s chagrin.

Click here to read the entire story.

Hwan Hee-stock chan’s has risen significantly as a result of his strong start in the Premier League.

Since his loan transition from RB Leipzig to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of August, the South Korean has scored four goals in six games, piqueing the interest of a number of clubs, with Liverpool apparently one among those keeping an eye on the 25-year-old, according to The Mirror.

Hwang has demonstrated that he possesses the requisite qualities to be a success in the Premier League, and some of his early performances have hinted that he may be the type of player who would fit well into Jurgen Klopp’s three-pronged assault.

While Wolves may have the opportunity to sign him for £13 million, analysts at the CIES Football Observatory estimate his value to be as high as £17 million. RB Leipzig may believe that if he continues to make progress in the best league in the world, a transfer fee of more than £20 million is possible.

Depending on the terms of the contract, they may decide to compensate Wolves for the option clause if they believe moving him to another club will provide a better financial return, and if they do. “The summary has come to an end.”