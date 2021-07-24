Liverpool’s projected line-up against Norwich City in their Premier League opener is worth £316 million.

Alisson’s reputation as Liverpool’s most expensive goalkeeper is likely to be maintained for at least another year.

Due to his Copa America commitments with Brazil, where they were beaten finalists by Argentina, he did not participate in the Reds’ pre-season summer tour of Austria.

The identity of Liverpool’s No.1 is not in doubt, and Alisson will start against the Canaries unless he sustains an injury before August 14.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian’s new deals this summer demonstrate their importance to the Reds’ entire roster, but Liverpool managers believe Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world.

Last year was a mixed bag for the South American, as it was for many others in the squad, but while a pair of high-profile blunders against Manchester City will go down in history, his match-winning header against West Brom will live on forever.

When he has a stable centre-back team in front of him this season, he will be in a good position to reclaim his title as “the Messi of goalkeepers.”

Since Steven Gerrard, Liverpool’s best Academy graduate will be ready for another big season at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold soared as a rather unexpected debate about his potential inclusion in the England squad raged in the spring, playing himself into some of the greatest form seen in a Liverpool shirt last season.

Unfortunately, injury curtailed his prospects of helping England win the Euros this summer, but the West Derby-born right-back is looking fit and sharp on the club’s pre-season tour of Austria.

He is poised to take on even more responsibility in this Liverpool group for the coming season after a stunning strike that pinged in off the post in Austria this week went viral.

Matip, who is entering his sixth season with Liverpool, has only one thing left to prove at Anfield: his fitness.

Injuries have plagued the former Schalke player throughout his career, and his ten Premier League outings last season speak for themselves.

Klopp, on the other hand, can count on a high-quality, elite centre-back with few shortcomings when he’s fit.

Matip, who is widely regarded as the greatest trainer at the camp thus far, will make his debut against Norwich in three weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”