Liverpool’s Premier League schedule for the 2021/22 season has been finalized.

Liverpool will begin their Premier League season in 2021/22 against newly promoted Norwich City.

The new season’s fixtures were announced on Wednesday morning, with Jurgen Klopp’s team being assigned a trip to East Anglia on Saturday 14 August, after hosting Daniel Farke’s side on the opening day of their Premier League-winning campaign in 2019/20.

The Reds next welcome Burnley in their first home fixture of the season on Saturday, August 21st, before hosting Chelsea to Merseyside on Saturday, August 28th.

Liverpool will face title rivals Man City and Manchester United in October, hosting Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday 2 October before traveling to Old Trafford on Saturday 23 October. On Tuesday 30 November, they will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

The Reds face Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday, December 18th, before visiting Leeds United on Boxing Day.

They’ll then travel to Leicester City on Tuesday, December 28 before facing Chelsea on New Year’s Day at Stamford Bridge.

On Saturday 19 March, Liverpool will welcome Manchester United at Anfield, before traveling to the Etihad to face Man City on Saturday 9 April, and hosting Everton two weeks later on Saturday 23 April.

Klopp’s side hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, May 7, before traveling to Southampton for their final away match of the season on Sunday, May 15.

Liverpool will then end their league campaign at home against Wolves on Sunday, May 22nd, in a rematch of the 2018/19 season finale, when they nearly lost out to Man City by a point in a last-day showdown.

Norwich City (a) 15:00 14/08/2021

15:00 on the 21st of August, 2021

5:00 p.m., August 28, 2021

Leeds United (a) 15:00, 11/09/2021

5:00 p.m., September 18, 2021

25/09/2021 – Brentford (a) 15:00

02/10/2021 – 15:00

16/10/2021 – Watford (a) 15:00

23/10/2021 – Manchester United (a) 15:00

30/10/2021 – 15:00

. Summary ends.