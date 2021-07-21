Liverpool’s position on transfers could be justified by an unexpected duo who can save the club millions of pounds.

Kostas Tsimikas’ first season at Liverpool was far from ideal.

The Greek international arrived from Olympiakos for £11 million last summer to reinforce the left-back ranks and relieve the load on an overworked Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Last season, he only made two Premier League appearances, in a 4-1 loss to Manchester City and in the closing moments of a 3-0 win over Burnley in May.

Jurgen Klopp was understandably hesitant to change the components at full-back due to the lack of consistency in the core of his defense.

As a result, Tsimikas was forced to sit on his hands for the majority of the season as Robertson offered much-needed stability and continuity on the left side of a defense that was desperate for both due to a persistent injury crisis at centre-back.

This time, however, the 25-year-old from Thessaloniki may have a different experience.

In place of the unrivaled Robertson, a 30-minute cameo against Stuttgart on Tuesday was encouraging, as he provided balance to the side.

In the 1-1 tie in Austria, Tsimikas spent much of the game getting the Reds on the front foot, pushing high and wide and seeking to stretch the Stuttgart backline.

His assist to Sadio Mane came inside the penalty area, when he met James Milner’s fantastic cross-field pass with a well-weighted cross across goal for a tap-in.

It was a move that Robertson would have applauded.

With Ibrahima Konate bolstering a centre-back department that also includes Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip, a more robust look at the back will undoubtedly open the door for Tsimikas in a manner that it didn’t last season.

On Tuesday in Austria, it wasn’t just Tsimikas who took some hesitant strides toward more first-team minutes.

Inside the club, Conor Bradley is regarded as a player capable of filling the vacuum left by Neco Williams.

Williams is pondering his next move and could leave Anfield in search of regular playing time.

Liverpool is said to have set a £10 million asking price for the Wales international and are not interested in selling him. “The summary has come to an end.”