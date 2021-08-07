Liverpool’s ‘one-year agreement’ is touted as a unique training endeavor.

Pep Lijnders has revealed the unconventional measures adopted by Liverpool to improve their set-piece delivery ahead of the new season.

The Reds have engaged the expertise of Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke of neuro11, a scientific company that creates mental strength training regimens for professional athletes.

The co-founders of the program paid a visit to Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Evian this week to help players like Mohamed Salah, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harvey Elliott with free kicks and penalties.

Neuro11, a spin-off from Germany’s University of Bonn, has already worked with a number of Bundesliga clubs, and Liverpool assistant manager Lijnders believes their knowledge can help.

He explained, “One of our thoughts was to improve the delivery in our set-pieces.” “Direct free kicks, wide free kicks, penalties, and corners are all examples of free kicks.

“Three years ago, we met Niklas and Patrick from Neuro11. We wanted to collaborate, and everything was in place, but the epidemic prevented us from doing so.

“Jurgen and I have a lot of faith in these two guys and their idea. We trust the stimuli they provide. We’ll see if we can make this section more consistent.

“With the away goal rule gone, there will be a lot more penalty shootouts, for example. Set-pieces have always been decisive in competitions, as we’ve seen in the Euros and throughout history. It’s always been this way, and it’ll always be this way.

“With Patrick and Niklas, we’re giving precision training a whole new lease on life. Is it going to pay off? I have high hopes.”

The effort is another sign that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for new ways to boost his team’s prospects, with throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark extending his contract with the club for a fourth season this week.

After completing their four-week training camp, Liverpool will continue their pre-season preparations with friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and Osasuna the following evening at Anfield.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com, Lijnders detailed how the team has’signed up’ to a contract ahead of the upcoming season.

He stated, “We want players with fire.” “What we mean is that we want the team to accept that we sign a one-year pact together.” “The summary comes to an end.”