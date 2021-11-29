Liverpool’s new owners, FSG, have’signed an agreement’ to complete a £656 million takeover.

Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, is currently waiting for NHL approval to finalize their purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey team.

According to the Boston Globe, FSG has inked a purchase agreement to assume control of the Penguins in a deal worth an estimated $875 million (£656 million).

The deal signed by both parties effectively completes the sale of the team from Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux to FSG, with the NHL board of governors approval likely to be a formality. Burkle and Lemieux, who saved the Penguins from bankruptcy in 1999 with Lemieux’s investment coming from more than £30 million in compensation owing to him, are expected to stay part of the management team in Pittsburgh.

FSG owns the Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox, two of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, with a combined value of roughly £5.4 billion.

They already have a lot on their plate with the NASCAR team RFK Racing, as well as Fenway Sports Group Real Estate, Fenway Sports Management, and the NESN regional TV network. With the Penguins, their portfolio will most certainly surpass $8 billion for the first time.

FSG chose the Penguins after scouring the market across sports and leagues for a match for their business and style of doing things. According to people familiar with the situation, FSG was the driving force behind the decision.

The Penguins, who have won the Stanley Cup twice, were not actively hunting for a buyer in the previous five years, according to reports.

FSG’s ‘FSG 3.0’ plan, which was accelerated in March after the $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners was completed to allow for continuing investment in infrastructure projects in Liverpool and Boston as well as the acquisition of new teams, is still on the table for 2022.

FSG’s major strategy, in addition to attempting to, has been to find value in a sporting property away from competitive action. “The summary has come to an end.”