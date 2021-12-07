Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will start against AC Milan, according to team news.

The Reds qualified for the last 16 of the European Cup after matchday four last month, but Jurgen Klopp has refrained from making major changes in the San Siro.

Divock Origi, who scored the game-winning goal against Wolves on Saturday, replaces Diogo Jota, who is unable to travel to Milan, with Mane and Salah on each side of the Belgian up top.

Nat Phillips makes his first start of the season at centre-back, alongside Ibrahima Konate, with Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas on the right and left flanks, respectively.

Tyler Morton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in the starting lineup, with Takumi Minamino likely to be pushed slightly further forward than his two midfield companions.

Klopp can switch to a 4-2-3-1 system in Italy thanks to Minamino’s position at the top of the midfield trio.

Liverpool have picked Alisson Becker in goal as they attempt to become the first English team to win all six group games.

With Klopp’s ability to use five substitutes in the Champions League, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez could make a comeback following their recent injuries.

Kessie, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Messias; Ibrahimovic; Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Messias; Ibrahimovic.