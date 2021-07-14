Liverpool’s midfield would benefit from the addition of Saul Niguez in two ways.

Last season, Liverpool demonstrated a lack of a true “Plan B.” There was little on the bench to inspire us when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino battled to break down defenses.

This is due in part to Diogo Jota’s injury, but having an out-and-out poacher would be a wonderful addition. Players with the same profile as Leicester City’s Patson Daka and Dusan Vlahovic would be suitable targets.

Aside from that, it is entirely dependent on our own expenditures. After Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, a new midfield option would be beneficial, but it wouldn’t be negative if we didn’t recruit a new No.8, as Thiago Alcantara will be released in 2021/22.

Nicolo Barella drew my attention, but I may be biased because I follow a lot of Serie A and knew he was worth watching.

Another example is Jeremy Doku, who had already established a reputation as a gifted youth, but he seemed right at home in that Belgium team loaded with superstars.

After a few rough years, Renato Sanches was also quite impressive, putting up the kind of performances we witnessed at the previous Euros.

Any of those three would be a fantastic signing, and they aren’t unattainable goals.

I don’t believe Liverpool requires a new midfielder this summer, but it wouldn’t hurt.

Saul Niguez would be a great acquisition because he’s familiar with the dark arts, which our current crop lacks slightly.

Another plus for him is that he is left-footed, which may seem insignificant, but it would give a fresh dimension to Liverpool’s midfield.

There may never be a better time to sign Saul than now, at the age of 26, especially after Atletico Madrid revealed the signing of Rodrigo de Paul.

Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita need to have a successful pre-season, in my opinion. With Xherdan Shaqiri still around after Taki’s loan, he’ll have to persuade the manager that he merits a place in his squad.

Keita has had a terrible time with fitness issues, and perhaps he can put that behind him – a strong pre-season would be a good start.

