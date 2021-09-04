Liverpool’s lack of transfers should not obscure the fact that Jurgen Klopp has a strong roster at his disposal.

With the transfer window officially closed until January, it appears that Liverpool will go into the first half of the 2021/22 season with roughly the same lineup as last year.

Gini Wijnaldum has left, Ibrahima Konate has arrived, and the other players who have departed are those who did not play much for the team in 2020/21.

Many Kopites believe the team has under-invested in the summer transfer window and would have preferred the club to buy one or two more players.

Liverpool will claim that they have enough players to cover the 50 to 60 games that will be played over the next nine months.

That appears to be the case in midfield, where eight players appear to be vying for three starting spots. After last season’s struggles, the center of the defense appears to be well stocked as well.

However, there are still several areas of the squad where a significant injury would be troublesome, and a closer examination of the data reveals the problems the Reds may face.

Why aren’t Curtis Jones and Neco Williams in Liverpool’s Champions League squad?

The position of right-back is maybe the most concerning. In the previous few years, Trent Alexander-Arnold has redefined what the position can bring to a team, therefore his absence would inevitably result in a drop in productivity.

Alexander-Arnold has an average of 0.27 projected assists per 90 minutes played in his 115 league starts at his natural position ( per Understat ).

Joe Gomez has made 24 starts at right-back throughout the years and has averaged 0.08 anticipated assists per 90 minutes, while Neco Williams has averaged 0.11 expected assists per 90 minutes in his 355 minutes at the position.

This is not to disparage those guys, who are being compared to perhaps the best right-back in the world, but it does highlight what would be lost if Alexander-Arnold were to be sidelined for an extended period of time. Regardless of position, he’s one of the most inventive players in the league.

Kostas Tsimikas, on the other hand, has intimated that he may be an effective deputy for Andy Robertson. He came up with four different ideas. “The summary has come to an end.”