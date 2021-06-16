Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum sacrifice could be exposed even more by Paris Saint-Germain.

During Gini Wijnaldum’s time with Liverpool, it was a bug bear that would litter every international break.

How come the Reds never got to see him turn into the goal machine he was when he was with the Netherlands?

In 237 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Dutchman scored 22 goals and added 15 assists, establishing himself as a big-goal scorer.

“He scored incredible goals, Barcelona, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, so many top, top class performances,” the German recalled after Wijnaldum’s final appearance last month against Crystal Palace.

And that’s not counting his Champions League semi-final goal against Roma, as well as goals against Everton, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

And his record for the Netherlands since reaching his first Champions League final in 2018 is incredible.In his last 26 caps, the 30-year-old has 15 goals and six assists, with his most recent effort being the Netherlands' first goal of Euro 2020 in a 3-2 victory over Ukraine. Of course, Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to seeing a different Wijnaldum when he is on international duty, and there is a simple explanation for such returns. He is a number 10 for the Dutch, and he has been given permission to attack. He was everything but for the Reds. "People might not know exactly what I mean by good because sometimes it is not spectacular," Klopp said of his departing midfielder. "But coming from a young kid who was an offensive 10, a winger at Newcastle and then coming here and becoming such a controlling midfielder is a massive step, and you can only do that when you understand the game really in the right way."

