Liverpool’s full sponsor list, as well as the next FSG move following the Kodansha deal

While the epidemic has impacted many aspects of Liverpool’s company, it hasn’t hampered their capacity to form new commercial agreements.

Despite the challenges posed by the reductions in broadcast fees paid for the 2019/2020 accounting period, the Reds reported an increase in commercial revenue of £29 million to £217 million thanks to eight new partnerships announced during that period, including Electronic Arts and Iugis, as well as the renewal of long-term partnerships with Nivea and Carlsberg.

While their poorly judged involvement in the failed European Super League plot cost them one commercial partner, Tribus Watches, as a direct result of owners Fenway Sports Group’s actions, next year’s accounts are expected to show more commercial growth thanks to the initial impact of the Nike kit deal, the AXA sponsorship of the new training ground, and increases in shirt sleeve length.

With a new initiative, the Reds have expanded to their roster of global partners.

The club has signed a multi-year collaboration with Kodansha, one of the world’s largest publishers, with the aim of ‘inspiring young fans to harness their creativity and pursue their aspirations of working in the creative field.’

Kodansha produces a wide range of items, including TV and animation, periodicals, picture books and novels, and official accessories, with readers in over 40 countries. Manga, a prominent comic and graphic book series, is also published by it.

To promote ‘Creative Works,’ Kodansha has teamed up with the LFC Foundation, the club’s official charity.

An employability program will be given to four cohorts of students from Liverpool John Moores University and local sixth form colleges beginning in September 2021, with the goal of inspiring young people from challenging backgrounds to pursue jobs in the creative industry.

Participants will be supported and mentored throughout the program in areas such as creative talent development, CV and interview tactics, public speaking and confidence building, and workplace expectations in order to help them accomplish their career goals.

Working with seven different creative organizations in Liverpool, including theatre, media, and music. The summary comes to a close.